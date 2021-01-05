CryptoSoul Price Down 28.5% Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $71,687.66 and approximately $331.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00029697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00120578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00243759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.54 or 0.00501780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00265724 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018060 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 275,514,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,728,853 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

