CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Trading Up 5.8%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) shares were up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 232,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 157,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CSI Compressco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.31.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.92 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 134.42% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. Research analysts predict that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth $76,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 35.5% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 260,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.