CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.22

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and traded as low as $15.22. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 151,035 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.25 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 159.56%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

