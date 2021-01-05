CTS (NYSE:CTS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.03

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.03 and traded as high as $34.92. CTS shares last traded at $33.68, with a volume of 141,650 shares trading hands.

CTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.78.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. CTS’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in CTS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CTS by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in CTS by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in CTS by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,115,000 after acquiring an additional 553,537 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Company Profile (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

