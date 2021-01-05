CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Sells $197,400.00 in Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,377,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Donald Gayhardt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 28th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $213,450.00.
- On Monday, December 21st, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $221,850.00.
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Donald Gayhardt sold 11,689 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $94,330.23.
- On Monday, December 7th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $126,750.00.
- On Monday, November 30th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $130,650.00.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $136,950.00.
- On Tuesday, November 3rd, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.
Shares of NYSE:CURO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. 339,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $542.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.99. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $20.81.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 137.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 5,851.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CURO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.
CURO Group Company Profile
CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.
