CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Sells $197,400.00 in Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,377,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donald Gayhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $213,450.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $221,850.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Donald Gayhardt sold 11,689 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $94,330.23.

On Monday, December 7th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $126,750.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $130,650.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $136,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CURO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. 339,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $542.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.99. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.79 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 137.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 5,851.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CURO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

