Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Hits $0.72 on Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002028 BTC on major exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $111.31 million and approximately $82.69 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00041512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00035739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.94 or 0.00319534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00024898 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,389,417,132 coins and its circulating supply is 155,297,961 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

