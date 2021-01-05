CUTcoin (CUT) Hits Market Cap of $6.50 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $22,108.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00030060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00126784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00255176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00524118 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00280899 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00018199 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 129,207,588 coins and its circulating supply is 125,207,588 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

