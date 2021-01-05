CUTcoin (CUT) One Day Volume Tops $24,919.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $7.34 million and approximately $24,919.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00027658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00116577 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00260264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.00478203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00049842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00249622 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017399 BTC.

CUTcoin’s total supply is 129,264,007 coins and its circulating supply is 125,264,007 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

