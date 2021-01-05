cVault.finance Market Cap Hits $39.26 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. cVault.finance has a market cap of $39.26 million and $1.27 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $3,926.42 or 0.12100834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 24.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00309465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00124335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00513901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00272099 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018221 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.