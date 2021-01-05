CVCoin (CVN) Reaches One Day Volume of $128,463.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, CVCoin has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One CVCoin token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. CVCoin has a market cap of $2.51 million and $128,463.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00029215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00120480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00213379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.25 or 0.00498829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00049803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00261039 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018101 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

