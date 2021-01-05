CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $15.57. 642,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 555,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.26 million. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,181,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in CVR Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CVR Energy by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in CVR Energy by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 78,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in CVR Energy by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

