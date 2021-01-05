CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 2.6% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $48,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.60. 313,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,714,299. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.