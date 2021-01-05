CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) Insider Purchases £28,000 in Stock

CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) insider Peter Tyler bought 400,000 shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,582.18).

Peter Tyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Peter Tyler sold 250,000 shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £12,500 ($16,331.33).

CYAN stock opened at GBX 8.60 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.73. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.60 ($0.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

