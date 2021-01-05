Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.91

Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $3.25. Cyanotech shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 15,887 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cyanotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 million, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyanotech had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Michael A. / Davis bought 41,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $107,960.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,267.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cyanotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYAN)

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

