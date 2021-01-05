CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR opened at $154.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $167.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,210.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 44.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after buying an additional 802,839 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $16,035,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $7,188,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 82.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 64,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.