CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.38.
Shares of CYBR opened at $154.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $167.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,210.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.28.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 44.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after buying an additional 802,839 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $16,035,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $7,188,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 82.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 64,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
