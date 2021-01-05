CyberMiles Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.46 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.00477567 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,343.18 or 0.99678488 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019635 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 148% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

