Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Shares Gap Up to $4.25

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.83. Cyclo Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 129,523 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Cyclo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic acquired 30,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

