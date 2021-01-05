DA Davidson Lowers Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $115.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

NYSE:AYX opened at $111.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.05.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $143,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,618 shares of company stock valued at $260,622,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

