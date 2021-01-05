DAD Chain (DAD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $851,736.00

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAD Chain has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00042852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.29 or 0.00342033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00036918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00025431 BTC.

About DAD Chain

DAD Chain (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain . The official message board for DAD Chain is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD Chain is dad.one

DAD Chain Token Trading

DAD Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

