Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €69.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been given a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €55.29 ($65.05).

DAI stock opened at €56.90 ($66.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. Daimler AG has a one year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a one year high of €59.93 ($70.51). The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,962.07.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

