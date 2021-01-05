Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT) traded down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.27. 456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.

Dais Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLYT)

Dais Corporation, a nano-structured polymer technology materials company, develops and commercializes products using its nano-structure polymer technology. The company offers Aqualyte, a platform plastic material technology for use in air, energy, and water applications; ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that addresses the building indoor fresh air requirements for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including industrial process wastewater sea, brackish, or waste water.

