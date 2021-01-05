Dana (NYSE:DAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.64

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 106362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays cut shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.92, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Dana news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Dana by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,784,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,268,000 after buying an additional 105,462 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 7.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,444,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,434,000 after buying an additional 244,432 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Dana by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,285,000 after buying an additional 88,863 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,337,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 14.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after buying an additional 284,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

