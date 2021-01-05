Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 1,240,807 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 787,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

DSKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.04.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Daseke by 15.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 44,051 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 156,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 24,563 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

