Dash Achieves Market Cap of $919.99 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $92.87 or 0.00272068 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $919.99 million and $671.33 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00041945 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 76% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.83 or 0.01253355 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001347 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,906,263 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

