Dash Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $89.12 or 0.00278261 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $882.80 million and $744.76 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037037 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.31 or 0.01277934 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001442 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,905,337 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

