DATA (DTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.82 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One DATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DATA has traded down 7% against the dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $309,635.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00042939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.12 or 0.00340195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00036730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00025116 BTC.

DATA (DTA) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

