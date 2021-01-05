DaTa eXchange (DTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00045013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.82 or 0.00344765 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00037522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00024100 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DTX is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

