DaTa eXchange Market Cap Hits $1.49 Million (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. Over the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

