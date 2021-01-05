Datamine Market Cap Hits $451,164.95 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $451,164.95 and $27,257.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00036173 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001727 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020949 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002829 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,894,222 tokens. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.