Datawallet (DXT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,434.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 104.4% against the U.S. dollar. Datawallet has a market cap of $450,008.35 and approximately $1,434.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00045013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.82 or 0.00344765 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00037522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00024100 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet (DXT) is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.