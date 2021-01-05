Datawallet Price Up 100.8% This Week (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Datawallet has traded up 100.8% against the US dollar. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $473,505.41 and approximately $10,478.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00042417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00036780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.00327878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00025153 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

