David A. Beitel Sells 9,150 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $1,193,526.00.

Z stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,911. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.71.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,767,000 after buying an additional 1,133,096 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,828 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $497,904,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,038,000 after purchasing an additional 478,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Zillow Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,178,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

