DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,281 shares during the quarter. DaVita accounts for 4.0% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in DaVita by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 5.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.65. 15,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $118.68.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $201,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

