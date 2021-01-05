DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Raised to $130.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $118.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.95 and its 200-day moving average is $92.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 67.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

