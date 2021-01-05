Dawn Protocol Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $354,526.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00028498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00119457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00266692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00491099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00049813 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00258600 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,940,010 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.