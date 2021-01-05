(DDCC) (OTCMKTS:DDCC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

(DDCC) (OTCMKTS:DDCC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. (DDCC) shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 55,000 shares trading hands.

(DDCC) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DDCC)

Double Crown Resources, Inc is engaged in the mining and minerals sector with special emphasis on global commodity supply. The Company provides the associated plant-based drilling commodity guar gum, as well as specialty chemicals all of which are needed for modern extraction methods, such as hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling.

