DecentBet (DBET) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 99.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $465,781.31 and $780.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 47.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00043193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.00342717 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00036898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00025226 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

