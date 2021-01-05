Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte Sells 500 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $144,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,644,815.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $10.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.98. The company had a trading volume of 262,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,275. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.65. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

