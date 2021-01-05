DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $291,096.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, LBank, Bitbns and Huobi. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $291,096.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00028674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00240036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.32 or 0.00492962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049714 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00259083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017620 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain launched on November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

DeepBrain Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Huobi, Gate.io and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

