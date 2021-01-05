DeepOnion Reaches One Day Volume of $65,227.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $65,227.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,396,591 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

