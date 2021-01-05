DeFi Bids (BID) Price Hits $0.0764 on Exchanges

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One DeFi Bids token can now be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $835,435.71 and $52,492.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00127249 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 79.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00254497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.29 or 0.00523203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00277806 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018145 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

DeFi Bids’ total supply is 47,487,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,931,658 tokens. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

