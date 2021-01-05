Defis Network (DFS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $62,057.00

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Defis Network has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Defis Network token can currently be purchased for $3.71 or 0.00010868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Defis Network has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $62,057.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00042939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.12 or 0.00340195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00036730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00025116 BTC.

About Defis Network

DFS is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,848 tokens. Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Defis Network’s official website is www.defis.network

Buying and Selling Defis Network

Defis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Defis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

