DeGreen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,024 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DeGreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 862,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after acquiring an additional 175,473 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,783,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 87,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $594,000.

SJNK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.92. 115,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,030,889. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $27.14.

