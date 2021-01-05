DeGreen Capital Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 773,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,697,000 after purchasing an additional 92,079 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 72,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,298,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,656. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.