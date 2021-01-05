DeGreen Capital Management LLC Has $7.03 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 526,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,735 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $93.38. The company had a trading volume of 63,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,894. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.