Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

TACO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $333.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.79. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 9,200 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,922.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 88,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $658,244.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,781.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 164,452 shares of company stock worth $1,224,965. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

