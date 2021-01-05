Delphy (DPY) 1-Day Volume Tops $38,735.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Delphy has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Delphy token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a market cap of $329,436.82 and $38,735.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00043156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.59 or 0.00343615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00025269 BTC.

About Delphy

DPY is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

