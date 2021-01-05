DeltaChain (DELTA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded down 46.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One DeltaChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $80,252.46 and approximately $32.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037734 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001930 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00021080 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002929 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003188 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

