Denarius Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,649.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 42% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Denarius has traded 77.1% higher against the dollar. Denarius has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $4,649.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,465,484 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

