Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.43

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

DEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 4.09.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $546,516.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,043,866 shares of company stock valued at $24,161,248. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at about $31,112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at about $3,795,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth about $5,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

